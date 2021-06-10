Wallet provider Ledger raises $380M to welcome DeFi ecosystem By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Wallet provider Ledger raises $380M to welcome DeFi ecosystem

Following a dramatic increase in its revenues in the first quarter, the cryptocurrency security and infrastructure company Ledger completed a new fundraising round led by 10T Holdings.

Known for its Ledger Nano S and Nano X hardware wallets, Ledger announced the completion of a $380 million Series C fundraising round, which gave the company a valuation of $1.5 billion.