Wallet provider Ledger raises $380M to welcome DeFi ecosystem By Cointelegraph

Wallet provider Ledger raises $380M to welcome DeFi ecosystem
Following a dramatic increase in its revenues in the first quarter, the cryptocurrency security and infrastructure company Ledger completed a new fundraising round led by 10T Holdings.
Known for its Ledger Nano S and Nano X hardware wallets, Ledger announced the completion of a $380 million Series C fundraising round, which gave the company a valuation of $1.5 billion.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.