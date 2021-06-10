Vitalik Buterin has made $4.3M from his $25K investment in Dogecoin… so far By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Vitalik Buterin has made $4.3M from his $25K investment in Dogecoin… so far

In his recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast, co-founder Vitalik Buterin revealed he profited more than $4 million from a $25,000 investment that he made into Dogecoin (DOGE) during 2016.

But true to form, he gave it all away to charity.