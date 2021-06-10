Up 40% YTD, Will Nova Measuring Instruments Continue to Rally? By StockNews

© Reuters. Up 40% YTD, Will Nova Measuring Instruments Continue to Rally?
Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:) is rallying along with medical device stocks. The sector is benefitting from pent-up demand, and the economy returning to normal. Find out if NVMI will keep rallying?.Nova Measuring (NVMI) has been in business for nearly 30 years. Based in Rehovot, Israel, NVMI has more than 700 employees. NVMI makes its money through the production of metrology devices. These devices are used for the process controls required to manufacture semiconductors.
 
NVMI was priced around $70 last June. The stock steadily increased throughout the ensuing six months, breaking through the $100 benchmark a couple of weeks ago. NVMI is up nearly 42% year to date.
 
