Unbound Finance Successfully Closes $5.8 Million Funding Round By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Unbound Finance Successfully Closes $5.8 Million Funding Round
  • Unbound Finance just raised $5.8 million in a funding round
  • The round was lead by Pantera Capital and Capital
  • Unbound will use the capital to expand and develop its protocol

Unbound Finance, a liquidation-free collateralizatiion platform, just successfully raised $5.8 million in a funding round. Of note, the round was led by Pantera Capital and XRP Capital’s Michael Arrington.

Other fund participants include, CMS Holdings, Hashed, Ledger Prime, LD Capital, among others. In addition, Unbound will use the fund to create capital efficient decentralized finance (DeFi) products. This is because the platform enables users to access interest free loans using liquidity token pools as collateral.

Also, Unbound’s ‘DeFi Treasury for Liqudity Pool (NASDAQ:) Tokens’ started the final testnet stage in April 2021. Notably, the project was one of the first platforms to integrate with Uniswap v3.

At the same time, Unbound is working with a few key partners to build native cro…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR