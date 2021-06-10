Unbound Finance Successfully Closes $5.8 Million Funding Round By CoinQuora



Unbound Finance Successfully Closes $5.8 Million Funding Round



The round was lead by Pantera Capital and Capital

Unbound will use the capital to expand and develop its protocol

Unbound Finance, a liquidation-free collateralizatiion platform, just successfully raised $5.8 million in a funding round. Of note, the round was led by Pantera Capital and XRP Capital’s Michael Arrington.

Other fund participants include, CMS Holdings, Hashed, Ledger Prime, LD Capital, among others. In addition, Unbound will use the fund to create capital efficient decentralized finance (DeFi) products. This is because the platform enables users to access interest free loans using liquidity token pools as collateral.

Also, Unbound’s ‘DeFi Treasury for Liqudity Pool (NASDAQ:) Tokens’ started the final testnet stage in April 2021. Notably, the project was one of the first platforms to integrate with Uniswap v3.

At the same time, Unbound is working with a few key partners to build native cro…

