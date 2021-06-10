U.S. trade czar Tai says upbeat on prospects for ‘intense’ trade talks with EU

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday she will accompany President Joe Biden to Brussels next week for “intense negotiations” to try to resolve trade disputes over aircraft subsidies and steel and aluminum.

Tai told an event hosted by the AFL-CIO trade union federation that she will fight for the rights and interests of U.S. workers in those industries, while working to set new standards to combat China’s industrial policies.

“We’ll participate in intense negotiations to resolve the 16-year-old Boeing/Airbus disputes and to find a path forward on products like steel and aluminum,” Tai said, repeating her upbeat assessment of the talks thus far.

“From my conversations so far, I am optimistic that we will be successful,” Tai told the event.

The EU wants the Biden administration to lift the “Section 232” national security tariffs of 25% on imported steel and 10% on imported aluminum, and a draft communique for a U.S.-EU summit next week includes language setting deadlines on lifting “additional/punitive” tariffs related to the dispute.

Tai has said such an action must be tied to a solution that addresses chronic excess production capacity in those industries, largely centered in China.