U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.06% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.06%, while the index gained 0.47%, and the index gained 0.78%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 3.52% or 1.88 points to trade at 55.31 at the close. Meanwhile, Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) added 2.86% or 2.12 points to end at 76.16 and Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 2.16% or 5.18 points to 244.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:), which fell 3.78% or 8.88 points to trade at 225.77 at the close. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) declined 2.43% or 9.29 points to end at 373.49 and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) was down 1.56% or 2.54 points to 160.40.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) which rose 6.07% to 17.83, Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 4.49% to settle at 611.79 and Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:) which gained 4.05% to close at 535.53.

The worst performers were Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:) which was down 4.69% to 25.58 in late trade, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:) which lost 4.62% to settle at 566.79 and Macerich Company (NYSE:) which was down 3.83% to 17.32 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Orphazyme (NASDAQ:) which rose 309.18% to 21.40, Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 64.00% to settle at 8.20 and Trxade Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 63.24% to close at 6.7.

The worst performers were Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 36.70% to 6.830 in late trade, Ocugen, Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 27.93% to settle at 6.7100 and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.87% to 10.15 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1612 to 1577 and 113 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1802 fell and 1669 advanced, while 152 ended unchanged.

Shares in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.05% or 20.85 to 535.53. Shares in Orphazyme (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 309.18% or 16.17 to 21.40.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 10.01% to 16.10 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.32% or 6.00 to $1901.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.31% or 0.22 to hit $70.18 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.25% or 0.18 to trade at $72.40 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.02% to 1.2175, while USD/JPY fell 0.27% to 109.31.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.08% at 90.047.

