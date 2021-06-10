U.S. Senate panel unveils $78 billion surface transportation bill

Article content

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee unveiled on Thursday a bipartisan surface transportation bill that would authorize $78 billion over five years, including sharply higher passenger rail funding, along with tougher auto safety requirements.

The bill includes more than $19 billion in grants for U.S passenger railroad Amtrak over five years, a dramatic increase over the average $2 billion in government funding the railroad received annually before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal, negotiated by committee Chairwoman Senator Maria Cantwell and the top Republican on the panel, Senator Roger Wicker, would also invest $28 billion in freight and other networks that use more than one mode like rail, highways and seaports.

The Amtrak funding provides “funding to address the Northeast Corridor project backlog, and encourages expansion of passenger rail corridors with state support,” according to a fact sheet.

“With the economy rebounding, it’s imperative that our long-delayed transportation needs are addressed,” Cantwell said.

Last month, the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee unanimously approved a companion bipartisan bill to spend $303.5 billion on roads, highways and other surface projects over five years, a 34% increase over the last highway reauthorization bill approved in 2015.