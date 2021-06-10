U.S. Senate panel to unveil $78 billion surface transportation bill

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden arrives for an event marking Amtrak’s 50th Anniversary, at the 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday will unveil a bipartisan surface transportation bill that would authorize $78 billion over five years, including $25 billion for passenger rail, sources briefed on the matter said.
The bill includes more than $19 billion in grants for U.S passenger railroad Amtrak over five years, which is a dramatic increase over the average $2 billion in government funding the railroad received annually before COVID-19.
