U.S. May budget deficit shrinks as revenues rise sharply, Treasury says By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government posted a May deficit of $132 billion, about a third of the May 2020 deficit of $399 billion, as higher employment and an earlier tax deadline this year boosted receipts sharply, even as COVID-19 pandemic-related outlays grew, the U.S. Treasury said on Thursday.

Receipts for May rose 167% to $464 billion, an increase partly attributed to last year’s delay of the Internal Revenue Service income tax filing deadline until July 15. This year’s deadline shifted by a month to May 17.

The Treasury also said taxes withheld from wages increased by 20% to $204 billion during May compared to a year ago, while May corporate taxes rose to $18 billion from $2 billion last year.

Outlays for May increased 4% from a year earlier to $596 billion as benefits from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package continued to be paid out.

This spending also helped push the fiscal year-to-date deficit to a record $2.064 trillion from $1.88 trillion for the first eight months of the prior fiscal year, Treasury officials said.

Year-to-date receipts rose 29% from a year earlier to $2.607 trillion, while outlays grew 20% to $4.671 trillion.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR