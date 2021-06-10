U.S. EPA to re-examine health standards for harmful soot

Article content

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Thursday it would re-examine health standards for harmful soot that the previous Trump administration had left unchanged.

This is the latest federal air and water regulation that the Biden administration will revisit after the Trump administration either rolled back standards or left them unchanged. The Biden administration will examine the December 2020 decision that left the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for particulate matter, or soot, unchanged.

Exposure to soot and fine particulate matter, which can come from coal-fired power and industrial plants and vehicle tail pipes, has been linked to health issues ranging from asthma to heart attacks.

The EPA said it was reconsidering the decision on NAAQS “because available scientific evidence and technical information indicate that the current standards may not be adequate to protect public health and welfare, as required by the Clean Air Act.”

“The most vulnerable among us are most at risk from exposure to particulate matter, and that’s why it’s so important we take a hard look at these standards that haven’t been updated in nine years,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan said.