Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Increases Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. (“TCAP” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TCAP.P), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 13th, 2021, the Company has increased its non-brokered private placement in connection with its Qualifying Transaction to up to CDN $800,000 (the “Concurrent Financing“).

The Company will issue up to 8,000,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of up to CDN $800,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant (each, a “Warrant”) will entitle the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share at a price of CDN$0.15 per Share for a period of 3 years from the date of issue. Finders’ fees may be paid on all or a portion of the financing.

The net proceeds from the Concurrent Financing will be used by TCAP to finance the recommended work program on the Pine Channel Property and for general working capital. All securities issued pursuant to the Concurrent Financing will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue and may be subject to escrow in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About

TCAP:

TCAP is designated as a Capital Pool Company by the Exchange. TCAP has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The only business of TCAP is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a “Qualifying Transaction” in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4 – Capital

Pool

Companies.

Further details concerning the Pine Channel Property, the Option Agreement and the Concurrent Financing will be disclosed in a filing statement to be prepared by TCAP and filed on SEDAR.

Tri Capital Opportunities Corp.

“Jim Pettit”

_________________________

James Pettit

CEO

For further information please contact:

Tri Capital Opportunities Corp.

Kelly Pladson, Corporate Secretary

Email: kpladson@sentinelmarket.com

Tel: (604) 639-3857

Neither

the

Exchange

nor

its

Regulation

Services

Provider

(as

that

term

is

defined

in

the

policies

of

the

Exchange) accepts

responsibility for

the

adequacy

or

accuracy

of

this

release.

Cautionary

Statements

Regarding

Forward-Looking

Information:

This

press

release

contains

forward-looking

information

within

the

meaning

of

Canadian

securities

laws.

Forward

looking

information

is

typically

identified

by

words

such

as:

“believe”,

“expect”,

“anticipate”,

“intend”,

“estimate”,

“postulate”

and

similar

expressions,

or

are

those,

which,

by

their

nature, refer to future events. TCAP cautions investors that any forward-looking information

provided

by

TCAP

is

not

a

guarantee

of

future

results

or

performance,

and

that

actual

results

may

differ

materially

from

those

in

forward

looking

information

as

a

result

of

various

factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this

press

release.

TCAP

disclaims

any

intention

or

obligation

to

update

or

revise

any

forward-looking

statements,

whether

as

a

result

of

new

information,

future

events

or

otherwise,

except

as

required

by

law.