Trading platform CMC Markets doubles full-year profit By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Dealers work at their desks whilst screens show market data at CMC Markets in London, Britain, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo
(Reuters) – London-listed online trading platform CMC Markets said on Thursday annual profit more than doubled from a year earlier, thanks to high volumes.
CMC, which upgraded its results targets multiple times amid the U.S. retail trading frenzy, said pretax profit rose to 224 million pounds ($315.91 million) for the year ended March 31 from 98.7 million pounds a year earlier. Net operating income jumped 63%.
($1 = 0.7091 pounds)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.