Tick, Tick… BOOM! trailer leaves Andrew Garfield fans marvelling at his ‘dreamy’ singing voice

Andrew Garfield fans are going into raptures at his singing voice courtesy of the trailer for his new musical, Tick, Tick… BOOM!

The forthcoming Netflix film is an adaptation of the celebrated Broadway show of the same name. The semi-autobiographical work was written by the late composer and playwright Jonathan Larson (Rent), and revolves around an aspiring composer (played by Garfield in the film) struggling with his creative purpose in life.

Adding even more Broadway star power is Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of Hamilton and In the Heights, who has directed the film.

Garfield is joined in the movie by High School Musical alumni Vanessa Hudgens in her return to musicals, along with Alexandra Shipp, Cabaret Oscar winner Joel Grey and Robin de Jesús, who has appeared on stage in In the Heights and Wicked.

A brief snippet of Garfield singing in the teaser trailer has already led fans to praise his vocal abilities.

“Andrew Garfield singing and dancing is just…” wrote one fan on Twitter, alongside a GIF of Cinderella dancing and explaining that she’s experiencing “a wonderful dream”.

“Andrew Garfield singing……. pls respect my privacy @ this time thx in advance,” wrote journalist Carrie Wittmer.

Andrew Garfield in the forthcoming Netflix musical ‘Tick, Tick… BOOM!’ (Netflix)

Another person expressed their excitement over the film: “An HOUR and fifty five minutes of Mr Andrew Garfield singing and dancing 1!!1!1!”

Tick, Tick… BOOM! marks the second forthcoming Garfield film to be teased this week, following the release yesterday (9 June) of a trailer for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Garfield plays the real-life television evangelist Jim Bakker in the film, alongside Jessica Chastain as his wife, Tammy Faye Bakker.

Tick, Tick… BOOM! will arrive on Netflix later this year.