Theratechnologies to Host Key Opinion Leader Event to Discuss its SORT1+ Technology™ for the Treatment of All Sortilin-Expressing Cancers

– Webinar on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET –

MONTREAL, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on the Company’s SORT1+ Technology™ and TH1902, its lead investigational peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) for treating sortilin-expressing advanced solid tumors, on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To register for the webinar, please go to: https://lifesci.rampard.com/WebcastingAppv5/Events/Registration/registration.jsp?Y2lk=MTE5MQ==.

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL Richard Béliveau, Ph.D., Université du Québec à Montréal, who will discuss the science of receptor-mediated cancer therapy and the discovery of sortilin as a novel target in cancer treatment. Dr. Béliveau will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations. Theratechnologies’ President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Lévesque and Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Christian Marsolais, Ph.D. will also give an update on its oncology program.

SORT1+ Technology™ is a new class of cancer treatment targeting all sortilin-expressing cancers by linking approved anticancer drugs to a proprietary peptide that specifically binds to the sortilin receptor. The PDC is internalized by the sortilin receptor and the therapeutic agent is released directly inside the cancer cell.

TH1902 was granted fast track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a single agent for the treatment of all advanced solid tumors expressing sortilin that are refractory to standard therapy and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

