The shadow DeFi conference in Miami! June 2-9 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Finance Redefined: The shadow DeFi conference in Miami! June 2-9

Last week, I made the mistake of being just about the only DeFi denizen who actually went to the 2021 event in Miami.

While I managed to catch up with a handful of builders and big brains in the convention center, my time would have been better spent tracking down degens at the various satellite events, yacht parties, and nightclub meetups — the “shadow conference” for DeFi taking place while boomercoin maximalists talked over the same points they’ve been parroting for the better part of a decade.

Risk and regulation:

Sam Bankman-Fried, who between TSM and the Heat arena was taking a victory lap… Darth Vader felt fitting.