The Official Trailer For HBO Max “Gossip Girl” Reboot

And the revival of the iconic CW TV show looks like it won’t be short on drama — narrated, of course, by Kristen Bell’s legendary voiceover performance as “Gossip Girl” herself.
“Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl,” the show’s official description explains.
“The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”
The Gossip Girl reboot hits HBO Max on July 8 — and we can’t wait.
