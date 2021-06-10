The Official Trailer For HBO Max “Gossip Girl” Reboot

And the revival of the iconic CW TV show looks like it won’t be short on drama — narrated, of course, by Kristen Bell’s legendary voiceover performance as “Gossip Girl” herself.

No secret is safe. @gossipgirl is back, and she’s making up for lost time.
New episodes of Gossip Girl are streaming July 8 on HBO Max.


“Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl,” the show’s official description explains.

“The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

The secret is out.

New episodes of Gossip Girl will be available to stream July 8 on HBO Max. See you on the steps. XOXO.


To getting an idea of what some of the show’s storylines might be about.

The Gossip Girl reboot hits HBO Max on July 8 — and we can’t wait.

