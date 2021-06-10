The female speakers who made an impact at Bitcoin2021 in Miami By Cointelegraph



The female speakers who made an impact at Bitcoin2021 in Miami



Dubbed as “the largest event in history,” Bitcoin 2021 consisted of 12,000 attendees from across the globe. Undoubtedly, Bitcoin (BTC) adoption is growing at an impressive rate. Yet judging by the attendance at Bitcoin 2021, men still appear to be the primary audience for Bitcoin.

While the lines to the bathroom made it obvious that there were nowhere near as many female attendees as there were males, there were also fewer women speakers than men at Bitcoin 2021. For example, only 27 women are featured on the Bitcoin 2021 website, which consists of over 150 speakers in total.

Source: NFTglee; artwork by Trew Love at Bitcoin 2021

