Taiwan’s Medigen says it seeks usage approval for COVID vaccine candidate

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp said on Thursday that it was seeking a speedy emergency use authorisation, or EUA, from the government for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate after safely completing phase II trials.

Developing its own vaccine has been a major goal of Taiwan’s government, though it also has ordered some 20 million shots from Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and the COVAX global sharing scheme for lower income countries.

Only about 3% of Taiwan’s 23.5 million people have received at least one shot, with further supplies held up by global production problems, as the island deals with a spike in domestic cases after months of relative safety.

Medigen’s chief executive, Charles Chen, told a briefing they were pleased with the phase II results and would be submitting an EUA request to Taiwan’s food and drug administration soon.

“Safety is very important, and our vaccine is very safe,” he said, adding he was “very optimistic” about getting EUA.

Chen said that ultimately the company was preparing to produce 100 million doses, and export them to the small number of countries with which Chinese-claimed Taiwan has diplomatic relations after the vaccine gets international regulatory approval.