Stranger Things: Anne with an E star Amybeth McNulty joins cast after fans waged war on Netflix and CBC

Amybeth McNulty, best known for starring in drama series Anne with an E, is set to join the cast of Stranger Things season four, almost two years after her fans waged war on the producers for cancelling the Canadian drama show.

The 19-year-old actor will play the role of Vickie, described as a smart, fast-talking band nerd, who makes one of the boys fall for her.

Actors Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien will also be joining the cast.

McNulty’s fans were infuriated when Anne with an E’s network CBC cancelled the showafter season three.

A day after the announcement, they bombarded the network’s Twitter account with pleas for the show to be renewed.

Recommended

According to The Guardian, a group whose organisers lived in Canada, all over Europe and the US managed to raise thousands of dollars to spread the message.

They ended up placing billboards in New York City’s Times Square and downtown Toronto.

Over 300,000 fans also signed a petition on Change.org demanding the series be renewed for another season.

However, this wasn’t the most controversial part. The group members blew up the comments section of CBC’s news stories asking for the revival of the show.

The traffic was so much that CBC had to go to the lengths to block any “Anne-related comments” from the news stories.

Netflix has yet to confirm an official release date of Stranger Things season four, following a delay in production due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it has been reported that the series will be released sometime in the first half of 2022.