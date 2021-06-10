Sotheby’s auction sets new world record for $11.8M CryptoPunk sale By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Luxury auction house Sotheby’s made waves on social media on Thursday following the sale of one rare CryptoPunk.

In a tweet from Sotheby’s, the auction said CryptoPunk #7523 — also known as “COVID Alien” — sold in its London salesroom for roughly $11.8 million. According to the auction house, this sale represents a new world record for a single CryptoPunk artwork.