RH, Signet Jewelers Rise Premarket; GameStop Falls By Investing.com

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1%, with the company becoming a new favorite among the retail trade. This became the second-most discussed name among retail traders in the last few hours before the bell Wednesday, according to data from HypeEquity.

ServiceNow (NYSE:) stock rose 2.9% after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) added the stock to its conviction buy list, saying the company will soon resume its growth to becoming a major player in enterprise software.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:) stock fell 5.5% after the maker of personal protective equipment saw Covid-related demand tapering off, with the share of revenues in net sales attributable to the pandemic almost halving to 13% in the quarter from 25% in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:) stock rose 7.5% after the jewelry retailer beat expectations with its quarterly earnings and revenue, as same-store sales more than doubled from a year earlier. It also raised its full-year revenue forecast.

GameStop (NYSE:) stock fell 7.4%, paring some of this year’s sharp ramup, after the struggling video games retailer said it planned to offer more shares and disclosed that regulators are investigating trading of its stock. The company also hired new chief executive and chief financial officers from Amazon (NASDAQ:).

