Polygon committing $10M to reach 1M users using 0x API By Cointelegraph

Polygon committing $10M to reach 1M users using 0x API
The network onboarding a large number of decentralized applications aims to hit one million users through 0x’s decentralized exchange liquidity aggregator API.
In an announcement today, Polygon said its project would be committing $10.5 million towards securing decentralized finance infrastructure on its network through the support of developers and projects. The project said it anticipated “an influx of new DeFi projects onboarding into the 0x ecosystem” with initial support offered for Matchaxyz, Dexguru, Dexkit, MyCrypto, Set Protocol, Zapper.fi and Zerion.
