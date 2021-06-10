People Are Sharing The Nicest Celebrities They’ve Ever Met And It’s Heartwarming

“I was at a Decemberists concert, and in between opening acts, I headed to the women’s bathrooms. Paul Rudd was standing outside of the bathroom, obviously waiting for someone. Do you ever have one of those moments where your mouth just says words without the permission of your brain? Yeah. As I passed by Paul Rudd, I did finger guns at him and said, ‘Hanging out in front of the women’s bathroom? That’s a good way to pick up women’ and kept walking. I could hear him laughing as I entered the bathroom. I was torn between being pleased that I made him laugh and being mortified that I was such a dork. When I left the bathroom, he saw me and started laughing again, so I went over to him and said I had no idea why I said that. So we had a little laugh together, and had a nice little chat. He was a really nice guy, not even as a celebrity, just as a cool dude.

Although thinking back on it, no woman came out of the bathroom and came over to him while he was waiting, so I still don’t know why he was hanging around outside of the bathrooms. Maybe he WAS picking up women.” —u/adhoc_lobster