PBOC Governor Sees Stable Policy, Inflation Below Target

(Bloomberg) — China’s central bank Governor Yi Gang said consumer inflation will likely stay below the government’s target this year and monetary policy must remain stable, seeking to downplay concerns of rising prices in the economy.

Inflation is expected to stay under 2%, Yi said at the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai, below the government’s official target of about 3%. The economy is operating within a reasonable range close to its potential level of output, and prices are overall manageable, he said.

“China maintained a normal monetary policy over the pandemic last year, and the domestic demand remains steady, which will help keep prices stable overall,” the governor said, adding that monetary policy must “remain stable.”

Consumer inflation accelerated to 1.3% in May, government data showed Wednesday, below economists estimates of 1.6%. Producer prices have been surging at a faster pace though, largely due to commodity prices, fueling concerns that inflation pressures could spread more broadly in the economy. So far, there’s little evidence of that happening as factories have been absorbing rising costs.

Yi’s comments were seen as relatively dovish and an attempt to curb inflation expectations that may have been stoked by rising producer prices.