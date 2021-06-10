Payments firm Klarna’s valuation rises to $46 billion after fundraising

Article content

STOCKHOLM — Swedish payments firm Klarna has raised $639 million from a group of investors led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund II, lifting its valuation to about $46 billion – higher than several of the region’s major banks.

Klarna, which allows shoppers to buy online through its merchant partners and settle their dues in installments via “buy now, pay later” (BNPL), became Europe’s most valuable startup in March when a $1 billion fundraising valued it at $31 billion.

The current round was led by SoftBank, joined by existing investors such as Adit Ventures, Honeycomb Asset Management and WestCap Group.

Klarna’s other investors include Sequoia Capital, NorthZone, Silver Lake, Dragoneer, Permira, Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Bestseller Group, Ant Group, rapper Snoop Dogg, BlackRock and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Reuters reported last month that Klarna was close to raising a new round of funding at a valuation close to $50 billion.

The company, whose chief executive is Sebastian Siemiatkowski, is among the largest players in the global BNPL sector with over 90 million global active users, and processes 2 million transactions a day.

The company is expected to make a stock market debut either later this year or next year. Siemiatkowski told Reuters earlier that he prefers direct listing as done by companies like Spotify to take their companies public.