Patriot One Technologies Announces Third Quarter Results

“We continue to see an upturn and strong acceleration in market activity, resulting in a significant increase in the number of customer engagements, site surveys, demonstrations and trials” stated Peter Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Patriot One. “With this momentum, along with our new focused sales organization and our strengthening sales pipeline, I am very optimistic, and believe we are well-positioned to deliver a strong end to our fiscal year.”

Company Highlights for the Three and Nine Month Periods Ended April 30, 2021

The following is a summary of the key business highlights for the Company for the three month period ended April 30, 2021:

Continued to capitalize on newly hired seasoned sales representatives who have begun closing long-term contracts and building a strong pipeline of business for both our threat detection and advanced video AI solutions;

Closed multiple long-term PATSCAN platform subscription arrangements during the quarter bringing our total PATSCAN backlog to over $800,000. Many prospective customers are in final negotiations or undergoing pilots which should lead to additional commitments in the coming months;

Xtract was awarded multiple government projects during and subsequent to the quarter, totaling over $2.4 million including a 12-month contract worth $999,940 to adapt its innovative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to provide misinformation and disinformation detection for Canada’s Department of National Defence; and

Continued to implement restructuring and cost cutting efforts to improve operating efficiencies and to better align the Company with its strategic direction and business development plans.

Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue was $0.2 million and $0.8 million for the three and nine month periods ended April 30, 2021 respectively as compared to $1.2 million and $1.7 million for the same periods ended April 30, 2020. The year-over-year decrease was attributable to a single substantial contract with a Government agency for $0.7 million for the three and nine month periods ended April 30, 2020.

The Company had $0.3 million of deferred revenue and $1.0 million of contracted revenue not yet recognized as revenue as of April 30, 2021. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company was awarded an additional $2.2 million in contract commitments.

Net loss was $3.2 million and $9.7 million for the three and nine month periods ended April 30, 2021 as compared to $5.2 million and $18.7 million for the same periods ended April 30, 2020. The decrease in loss pertains to streamlining of the Company’s business operations, COVID-19 relief funding received and transaction costs incurred in the comparative nine month period for the acquisition of Xtract Technologies Inc.

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.02 and $0.06 for the three and nine month periods ended April 30, 2021 respectively as compared to $0.03 and $0.13 for the same periods ended April 30, 2020.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the customer experience. The company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based video-recognition software (VRS) enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech .

