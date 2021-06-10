Pantera Capital and Arrington XRP Capital lead $5.8M Unbound Finance raise By Cointelegraph

Pantera Capital and Arrington XRP Capital lead $5.8M Unbound Finance raise
Cryptocurrency asset managers Pantera Capital and Arrington Capital have co-led a $5.8 million private investment round for Unbound Finance, an up-and-coming DeFi treasury protocol for pooled tokens.
The funds will be used to further develop Unbound Finance’s cross-chain stablecoin platform, including the development of native bridges for instant transfers between its native UNB stablecoin and other synthetic assets, the company announced Wednesday.
