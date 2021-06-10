One River Digital sees spike in demand for carbon neutral Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Institutional investors have been showing a stronger appetite for a carbon-neutral (BTC) investment solution by One River Digital Asset Management.

One River Digital, a crypto-focused hedge fund offering exposure to Bitcoin and Ether (ETH), announced Wednesday that an “overwhelming majority of assets” in its institutional Bitcoin fund have chosen to switch to One River’s new carbon-neutrality share class.