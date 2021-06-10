One River Digital sees spike in demand for carbon neutral Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

One River Digital sees spike in demand for carbon neutral Bitcoin
Institutional investors have been showing a stronger appetite for a carbon-neutral (BTC) investment solution by One River Digital Asset Management.
One River Digital, a crypto-focused hedge fund offering exposure to Bitcoin and Ether (ETH), announced Wednesday that an “overwhelming majority of assets” in its institutional Bitcoin fund have chosen to switch to One River’s new carbon-neutrality share class.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.