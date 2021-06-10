NZ’s SkyCity expects up to 33% jump in 2021 adjusted profit on strong local trading

Article content

Casino operator SkyCity Entertainment said on Friday it was expecting its adjusted profit to surge as much as 33% in fiscal 2021, driven by strong trading at its electronic gaming business in New Zealand.

SkyCity is expecting a normalized net profit after tax between NZ$84 million ($60.43 million) and NZ$88 million for 2021, compared with NZ$66.3 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

The company’s local gaming businesses in New Zealand continued to see strong performance, while its Australian casino, SkyCity Adelaide, also showed consistent performance, SkyCity said. ($1 = 1.3900 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)