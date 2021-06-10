New analysis sheds light on DOJ Bitcoin seizure, as JBS pays massive $11M ransom By Cointelegraph

New analysis sheds light on DOJ Bitcoin seizure, as JBS pays massive $11M ransom
JBS USA Holdings Inc. has paid an $11 million ransom in to cybercriminals as new details emerge over the FBI’s recovery of assets from a previous heist.
The payment, estimated to be more than at current prices, was made to shield JBS factories from further disruption. The firm is the world’s largest meat company by sales, processing beef, poultry, and pork from Australia to South America and Europe.
