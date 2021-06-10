Munch and The Giving Block partner to connect crypto-ready nonprofits By Cointelegraph

Munch and The Giving Block partner to connect crypto-ready nonprofits
Munch, an up-and-coming decentralized finance (DeFi) project that lets investors give back a portion of their earnings to charitable causes, has officially partnered with The Giving Block — a move that could provide a significant boost to the rapidly growing crypto donations industry.
The new agreement connects The Giving Block’s growing community of crypto-ready nonprofits with the Munch network, which allows users to easily donate to causes they care about. The partnership will also enable new nonprofits to accept Munch donations directly and t create a profile on The Giving Block’s fundraising platform.
