Mizuho Bank CEO to step down

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Koji Fujiwara, President and CEO of Mizuho Bank, core banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group, attends an interview with Reuters at the bank’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2017. Picture taken April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
TOKYO (Reuters) – The chief executive of Japan’s Mizuho Bank, Koji Fujiwara, will step down as early as this month to take responsibility for a series of system failures that took place this year, the business daily said on Thursday, without citing sources.
The Financial Services Agency is considering issuing a business improvement order to the bank as soon as next week, the newspaper also said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.