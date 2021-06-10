MahaDAO to Launch Unique Stablecoin ARTH By CoinQuora



MahaDAO to Launch Unique Stablecoin ARTH



MahaDAO has announced the launch of its asset ARTH (OTC:) on June 22.

ARTH is a unique stablecoin fully backed by collateral.

Users participating in the launch can win a NFT from MahaDAO.

DeFi project MahaDAO has announced that it will launch its own asset, ARTH, on June 22. ARTH is a fractional reserve stablecoin which is fully backed by collateral. Initially, the company plans to launch it on the Polygon Network. Later, it is to be deployed on , Binance Smart Chain (BSC) as well as other blockchain networks.

The coin’s unique features include the fact that ARTH’s value is reflected by the underlying buying power of the asset rather than the price. This means that the currency is backed by a basket of uncorrelated assets e.g. a percentage of bitcoin, gold and fiat instead of being pegged to the value of the US dollar (USD) like traditional currencies.

The protocol’s native currency is known as MAHA. For ARTH, a deflationary token named ARTHX has been designed to absorb the volatility of the asset and guara…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora