Kusama and Polkadot Rise Following Parachain News By CoinQuora



Kusama and Polkadot Rise Following Parachain News



There has been high excitement surrounding Polkadot and Kusama.

Reasons include its parachain upgrade and its upcoming parachain slot auctions.

Both KSM and DOT grew by 12% and 6.8% respectively.

Recently, there has been a lot excitement surrounding both Kusama and Polkadot. As of Thursday, 10 June 2021, their values touched highs of $505.03 and $23.88 respectively.

Why are Kusama and Polkadot going up?

Let’s follow their recent updates to get an idea.

Just this week, Kusama announced that that it has successfully passed a vote to upgrade its parachain from Shell (LON:) to Statemine. This is the first live and fully functional parachain of KSM, so it was bound to stir up some excitement.

Before that, Kusama made history by becoming the first completely decentralized and secure heterogeneously-sharded blockchain. To achieve this, it leveraged technology developed for Polkadot. Notably, Kusama is Polkadot’s canary network, a permissionless platform enabling developers to experiment dApps and blockchains before deploying them on Polkadot.

With the announcement of the pa…

