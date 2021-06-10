Home Entertainment Kid Rock Causes Controversy Over Tweet

Kid Rock Causes Controversy Over Tweet

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

I feel like it’s 2002 all over again.

Kid Rock has had a busy past few years.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for Chruchill Downs

When the “bawitdaba da bang da bang diggy diggy diggy” singer isn’t telling far left socialists and liberals to suck his nuts…

Just to be clear and follow up….THESE FAR LEFT SOCIALIST LIBERALS AND MEDIA CAN DE-PROGRAM DEEZ NUTZ!! -Everyone else, have a great weekend!
-Kid Rock


Twitter: @KidRock

…he’s telling Taylor Swift to “suck the door knob off Hollyweird…”

Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.

-Kid Rock


Twitter: @KidRock

…or spending his time hitting the links with his fav golfin’ partner.


Twitter: @KidRock

But the former rich kid* has gotten into a bit of trouble because he’s still out here using the f-word like a 2002 seventh grade bully.

So, a few days ago TMZ reported that Kid Rock used the homophobic slur at a bar concert.


Pool / Getty Images

Apparently he said this, “You fucking f*****s with your iPhones out!”

Then, for some reason, two days later, Kid Rock decided to double down on the f-word with this tweet:

If Kid Rock using the word faggot offends you, good chance you are one. Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day. -Bob Ritchie


Twitter: @KidRock

First of all… what? Kid Rock has gay friends?

Second of all, who is Bob Ritchie?

Well, a little Google search would reveal that it’s actually Kid Rock’s real name.

So, yeah, Bob Ritchie aka Kid Rock is tweeting about himself? I’m confused.

Anyway, I’m still stuck on Kid Rock having gay friends.

