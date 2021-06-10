Kid Rock Causes Controversy Over Tweet

I feel like it’s 2002 all over again.
Kid Rock has had a busy past few years.
When the “bawitdaba da bang da bang diggy diggy diggy” singer isn’t telling far left socialists and liberals to suck his nuts…
…he’s telling Taylor Swift to “suck the door knob off Hollyweird…”
…or spending his time hitting the links with his fav golfin’ partner.
But the former rich kid* has gotten into a bit of trouble because he’s still out here using the f-word like a 2002 seventh grade bully.
Then, for some reason, two days later, Kid Rock decided to double down on the f-word with this tweet:
First of all… what? Kid Rock has gay friends?
Second of all, who is Bob Ritchie?
Well, a little Google search would reveal that it’s actually Kid Rock’s real name.
So, yeah, Bob Ritchie aka Kid Rock is tweeting about himself? I’m confused.
Anyway, I’m still stuck on Kid Rock having gay friends.
