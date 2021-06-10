Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion Trailer

Bradly Lamb
“We’re all feeling a little overwhelmed.”

It’s finally coming to an end: After 20 seasons, 14 years, and jewelry lost in the ocean, the final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is airing tonight.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Yes, I know I didn’t have to lead with this photo — but is it not the most 2011 thing you’ve ever seen?!

However, before the ugly tears start a-flowin’ too hard, it turns out that it won’t be too long before we see the Kardashian-Jenners on our screens again — because there’s going to be a two-part reunion literally next week, hosted by Andy Cohen.

Now, I know what you might be thinking! Why does a family that hangs out all the time and posts about it need a reunion? Well, according to the trailer that just dropped, it looks like we’ll be getting some pretty juicy insights.

Join us for a sit-down 20 Seasons in the making. Catch the two-part @KUWTK Reunion starting next Thursday, June 17th on @eentertainment!

For one, when Andy asks why the show is coming to an end, Kris responds, “We’re all feeling a little overwhelmed, we had done it for so long.”

Then stuff gets a little more ~ cryptic ~ — Kim says to Kris, “What people don’t know is, you said to me, ‘I’m gonna put you in a car. No one will find you. Just leave,’” before confirming that she owes a mysterious “him” an apology.


E!

Tease me E!, why don’t you. 

We also see Khloé being asked about Tristan’s cheating, and Kris being asked if she’s forgiven Caitlyn yet.

Hands down the most revealing part of the trailer comes when Kourtney is asked about her relationship with Scott. She says that the relationship “probably” would have gone differently if they hadn’t shared so much of it publicly, “but the substance abuse was the dealbreaker.”


E!

“I was pretty irresponsible,” Scott agrees. 

Scott is then asked if Travis and Kourtney have his blessing, and we don’t see his response just yet — but oh boy, does that dramatic music play.


E!

PERSONALLY, I would be more interested to hear Kourtney’s thoughts on Scott dating another teenager…but maybe that’s just me.

We don’t see much of Kendall or Kylie in the trailer, so we’ll just have to wait to see what their Andy Cohen “grilling” looks like.


E!

Or any of Rob, for the matter, but I suppose it’s not hugely surprising that he didn’t want to be a part of it.

Well, kolor me intruiged!

TV and Movies

