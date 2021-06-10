Kanye West And Irina Shayk Spark Dating Rumors

The pairing isn’t as random as you might think — Irina appeared in front of Kanye in the “Power” music video 10 years ago.
Irina is also one of the models he shouts out in the 2010 song “Christian Dior Denim Flow,” plus she’s modeled for the Kanye West Ready-To-Wear Fall/Winter collection at Paris Fashion Week.
Fast forward to April, and Irina was spotted wearing a Balenciaga x Yeezy’s DMX tribute T-shirt that was unreleased at the time.
Now, the two have been spotted at a boutique hotel in Provence, France for Kanye’s birthday.
Because this isn’t a ’90s spy thriller, I can’t enhance the pics — but they look pretty happy, right?
Of course, there are a ton of “sources” confirming that the two are seeing each other, so take from that what you will.
