Kanye West And Irina Shayk Spark Dating Rumors

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1


Robin Marchant / Getty Images for Ralph Lauren, Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty


The pairing isn’t as random as you might think — Irina appeared in front of Kanye in the “Power” music video 10 years ago.

Irina is also one of the models he shouts out in the 2010 song “Christian Dior Denim Flow,” plus she’s modeled for the Kanye West Ready-To-Wear Fall/Winter collection at Paris Fashion Week.


Antonio De Moraes Barros Filho / WireImage / Getty Images

Fast forward to April, and Irina was spotted wearing a Balenciaga x Yeezy’s DMX tribute T-shirt that was unreleased at the time.


T. Jackson / BACKGRID

It’s worth mentioning that Irina also isn’t a stranger to having a famous ex, given her public split from Bradley Cooper in 2019.

Now, the two have been spotted at a boutique hotel in Provence, France for Kanye’s birthday.


Saud / BACKGRID

I share a birthday with Kanye, and I’d consider a French getaway to be a rather romantic gesture — but, then again, I think our birthdays are probably where the similarities between Ye and I end.

Because this isn’t a ’90s spy thriller, I can’t enhance the pics — but they look pretty happy, right?

Of course, there are a ton of “sources” confirming that the two are seeing each other, so take from that what you will.

