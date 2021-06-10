JPMorgan points to weak Bitcoin futures as signal for bear market By Cointelegraph

JPMorgan points to weak Bitcoin futures as signal for bear market
JPMorgan’s cryptocurrency market analysts have pointed to the difference between Bitcoin’s (BTC) spot prices and BTC futures prices as a potential bearish sign for the market.
In a Thursday note to clients, JPMorgan (NYSE:) analysts led by global market strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote that the market has returned to backwardation — a situation when the spot price is above futures prices. The analysts said that the past month’s correction in crypto markets saw Bitcoin futures reversing into backwardation for the first time since 2018.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.