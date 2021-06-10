Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.34% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 0.34%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nippon Yusen K.K (T:), which rose 3.65% or 180.0 points to trade at 5110.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd (T:) added 3.49% or 79.0 points to end at 2340.0 and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 3.40% or 192.0 points to 5839.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 7.02% or 755.0 points to trade at 10000.0 at the close. NH Foods Ltd (T:) declined 3.54% or 160.0 points to end at 4365.0 and Citizen Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 2.44% or 11.0 points to 440.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1751 to 1699 and 291 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 3.65% or 180.0 to 5110.0. Shares in Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.49% or 79.0 to 2340.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.73.

Crude oil for July delivery was down 0.54% or 0.38 to $69.58 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August fell 0.54% or 0.39 to hit $71.83 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.78% or 14.75 to trade at $1880.75 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.08% to 109.53, while EUR/JPY fell 0.21% to 133.19.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 90.257.

