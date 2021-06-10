India to reportedly ditch Bitcoin ban agenda in favor of asset classification By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The tide may have finally turned for cryptocurrencies in India as reports indicate a softer stance by the government toward crypto.

According to a report by The New Indian Express on Thursday, the government’s hostile stance toward (BTC) appears to be shifting toward more common-sense regulatory policies for cryptocurrencies.