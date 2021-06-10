India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.65% By Investing.com



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.65%, while the index gained 0.69%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:), which rose 7.26% or 411.90 points to trade at 6086.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) added 3.76% or 434.25 points to end at 11993.10 and State Bank Of India (NS:) was up 2.56% or 10.80 points to 432.25 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ITC Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.51% or 3.20 points to trade at 209.30 at the close. Bajaj Auto Ltd (NS:) declined 1.06% or 44.60 points to end at 4179.90 and Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) was down 0.88% or 24.00 points to 2705.05.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which rose 7.29% to 6087.60, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.75% to settle at 11991.60 and State Bank Of India (BO:) which gained 2.56% to close at 432.25.

The worst performers were ITC Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.41% to 209.40 in late trade, Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.91% to settle at 4184.00 and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which was down 0.56% to 7199.15 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1385 to 323 and 28 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2353 rose and 693 declined, while 132 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 7.26% or 411.90 to 6086.40. Shares in Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 7.29% or 413.45 to 6087.60.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 1.69% to 15.0025.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.71% or 13.45 to $1882.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.11% or 0.08 to hit $70.04 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.17% or 0.12 to trade at $72.34 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.13% to 73.073, while EUR/INR rose 0.05% to 88.9230.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 90.177.