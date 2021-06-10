In The Heights Cast Facts

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Get ready to have more Lin-Manuel Miranda songs stuck in your head!

Even though you probably haven’t worn normal clothes in more than a year, it’s time to dust off your dancing shoes because one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2021 — In The Heights — is now in theaters.

The film — a musical about a group of dreamers in Washington Heights, NY — features music from Lin-Manuel Miranda that’s obviously going to be the soundtrack of hot girl summer. Yes, you read that right.


Macall Polay / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Before the new film becomes your latest obsession, here’s a look at the actors who are soon to be the next big Hollywood stars.


Macall Polay / © Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

Anthony Ramos as Usnavi de la Vega


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Anthony has been steadily gaining recognition since he originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton for the Broadway musical Hamilton. He then went onto star in the theater version of In The Heights. He’s also no stranger to TV and played the fan favorite role as Julio in the hit series Younger, before making the leap to the TV adaptation of She’s Gotta Have It on Netflix. Plus, he’s had roles in A Star Is Born and Trolls World Tour.

Leslie Grace as Nina


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Leslie is a triple threat! Not only is she an incredible actor, but she’s also a dancer and songwriter as well. She’s released two studio albums over her career, and In The Heights is her theatrical debut.

Ariana Greenblatt as Young Nina


Amanda Edwards / WireImage

Ariana is the future of young Hollywood. No doubt you’re going to be seeing a lot more from this young woman in the very near future. She’s already had roles in A Bad Moms Christmas and Avengers: Infinity Wars, and she’s set to voice the character of Tabitha in The Boss Baby: Family Business too.

Corey Hawkins as Benny


Jason Mendez / WireImage

If you like action, then you probably love Corey! He’s always on the move with his incredible roles in shows like 24: Legacy, Kong: Skull Island, and The Walking Dead. Luckily, he’s putting down the guns and explosions, and picking up some rhythm for In The Heights.

Melissa Barrera as Vanessa


Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Melissa is a Mexican actress who got her career start with appearances in the telenovelas Siempre tuya Acapulco, Tanto amor, and Club de Cuervos. She then made a name for herself starring on the hit television show Vida for three seasons.

Stephanie Beatriz as Carla


Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

You’ve seen Stephanie on the hit comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Rosa Diaz, but over the years she’s made a name for herself with appearances on shows like Modern Family, Family Guy, and One Day At a Time.

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Piragua Guy


Handout / Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images

We know you know Lin-Manuel Miranda, the guy responsible for every catchy song that’s been stuck in your head for the last five years. He’s the genius behind the musical Hamilton and the music from the Disney film Moana. He’s also stepping in front of the camera for a small role in this movie musical.

Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario


Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Jimmy has come a long way since playing a cop on NYPD Blue for nearly a decade. He also had recurring roles on the hit show Dexter and the drama How To Get Away with Murder.

Dascha Polanco as Cuca


Telemundo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dascha is most well known for her role as Dayanara Diaz on Orange Is the New Black. She was also in the hit mini-series When They See Us and had a role in Russian Doll.

Chris Jackson as Mr. Softee


James Devaney / GC Images

Chris currently plays Chuck Palmer on the CBS drama Bull. Most importantly, he became a fan favorite playing George Washington in the Broadway musical Hamilton, but of course you already knew that.

Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela


Walter Mcbride / WireImage

We couldn’t help but wonder, did Daphne play the “baby-voiced woman” in Sex & the City? Yes. Yes she did. She was also in the vastly underrated musical series Smash and, more recently, in Katy Keene.

Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia


Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

Olga is the queen of the procedural. Outside of her film roles, she’s been seen on Bull, Shades of Blue, Blue Bloods, and Law & Order.

Susan Pourfar as Hannah Hathaway


Walter Mcbride / Corbis via Getty Images

Susan starred alongside Miley Cyrus in a 2019 episode of the Netflix anthology series Black Mirror. However, it was her recurring role on the ABC drama Scandal that really put her on the map.

Marc Anthony as Mr. De La Vega


Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

You probably recognize Marc from being an international musical superstar and the father of Jennifer Lopez’s children, but it’s NBD or whatever. The musician is taking on some acting for a small role in the film. If the script was good enough to lure Marc Anthony to the silver screen, then it’s good enough for us!

The movie has only been out for a little while and we’re already dancing in our seats.

Check out the film in theaters and on HBO Max June 10.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR