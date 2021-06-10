In The Heights Cast Facts

Get ready to have more Lin-Manuel Miranda songs stuck in your head!
Even though you probably haven’t worn normal clothes in more than a year, it’s time to dust off your dancing shoes because one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2021 — In The Heights — is now in theaters.
The film — a musical about a group of dreamers in Washington Heights, NY — features music from Lin-Manuel Miranda that’s obviously going to be the soundtrack of hot girl summer. Yes, you read that right.
Before the new film becomes your latest obsession, here’s a look at the actors who are soon to be the next big Hollywood stars.
Anthony Ramos as Usnavi de la Vega
Leslie Grace as Nina
Ariana Greenblatt as Young Nina
Corey Hawkins as Benny
Melissa Barrera as Vanessa
Stephanie Beatriz as Carla
Lin-Manuel Miranda as Piragua Guy
Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario
Dascha Polanco as Cuca
Chris Jackson as Mr. Softee
Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela
Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia
Susan Pourfar as Hannah Hathaway
Marc Anthony as Mr. De La Vega
The movie has only been out for a little while and we’re already dancing in our seats.
Check out the film in theaters and on HBO Max June 10.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!