In The Heights Cast Facts

Anthony has been steadily gaining recognition since he originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton for the Broadway musical Hamilton. He then went onto star in the theater version of In The Heights. He’s also no stranger to TV and played the fan favorite role as Julio in the hit series Younger, before making the leap to the TV adaptation of She’s Gotta Have It on Netflix. Plus, he’s had roles in A Star Is Born and Trolls World Tour.