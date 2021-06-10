IMF plans to meet with El Salvador’s president, potentially discussing move to adopt Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

IMF plans to meet with El Salvador’s president, potentially discussing move to adopt Bitcoin
The International Monetary Fund has said El Salvador’s recent decision to make legal tender in the country may raise legal and financial concerns.
In a Thursday press briefing from the International Monetary Fund, or IMF, spokesperson Gerry Rice said the group was already in discussions with lawmakers in El Salvador over a loan to support the country’s economy, having approved emergency funds related to the pandemic last year. However, Rice said an IMF team would be meeting with President Nayib Bukele today and implied crypto would be a likely topic for discussion.
