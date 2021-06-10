Here’s 5 ways investors can use the MACD indicator to make better trades By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Here’s 5 ways investors can use the MACD indicator to make better trades

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence, also called the MACD, is a trend-following momentum indicator used widely by traders. Although the MACD is a lagging indicator, it can be very useful in identifying possible trend changes.

daily chart. Source: TradingView

The MACD oscillates above and below a zero line, also known as the centerline. The shorter moving average is subtracted from a longer moving average to arrive at the value of the MACD. A signal line, which is the exponential moving average of the MACD completes the indicator.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
LTC/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
LTC/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView