HBO Max’s Gossip Girl Trailer Tweet Reactions

Bradly Lamb
“Too many white lies and white lines…”

Last night, I was laying in bed, mindlessly scrolling through Twitter, when HBO Max unexpectedly dropped the Gossip Girl trailer.


The CW

Honestly, it was very on brand. 

I’m not gonna lie, I had my reservations in the beginning — the OG GG is very precious to me, even though it was 100% bonkers bananas.


The CW

I still can’t with Serena “Text Me Your Number” van der Woodsen.

BUT this REBOOT? SHE’S GIVING US LOOKS, SERVES, AND DRAMA!

Your patience shall be rewarded my dear followers, and this is quite the prize. Don’t say I’ve never done anything for you. XOXO.

It’s “Super Rich Kids” by Frank Ocean playing in the background for me.

So, here are some of the best tweets about everyone’s favorite reboot about the lives of Manhattan’s elite:

How do you feel about the Gossip Girl reboot? Sound off in the comments below!

