Has Bitcoin DeFi project Sovryn really overtaken Uniswap v3 by TVL? By Cointelegraph

Pomp sparks debate: Has Bitcoin DeFi project Sovryn really overtaken Uniswap v3 by TVL?
Sovryn, a BTC money market protocol built on Bitcoin-based smart contract platform RSK, recently appeared to be shooting up through the decentralized finance rankings.
On June 9, commentator, Anthony Pompliano, shared data to his one million followers from decentralized finance data aggregator, DeFi Llama, indicating the protocol had amassed a total value locked (TVL) of $1.95 billion — ranking it 14th for the sector and beating out DeFi darling Uniswap v3.
