Guild of Guardians pre-game registrations hit 133K as NFT sales surge By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

The community behind Guild of Guardians, an NFT-based role-playing game, appears to be enthusiastic about the forthcoming title after they snatched up nearly all of the NFTs that were part of the so-called founder’s sale.

Since going live earlier this week, Guild of Guardians’ NFT sale has raised over $3 million, the company announced Wednesday. The title raised $2 million in the first hour of the founder’s sale and $2.8 million in the span of 24 hours.