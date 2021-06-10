Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.06% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.06%, while the index lost 0.10%, and the index climbed 0.89%.

The best performers of the session on the were Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.04% or 0.675 points to trade at 33.735 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) added 1.77% or 0.308 points to end at 17.727 and Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) was up 0.84% or 0.620 points to 74.620 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which fell 2.37% or 0.60 points to trade at 24.73 at the close. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) declined 1.87% or 1.770 points to end at 93.005 and MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) was down 1.29% or 2.70 points to 207.20.

The top performers on the MDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 17.89% to 21.690, Stroeer SE (DE:) which was up 4.43% to settle at 70.700 and Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.43% to close at 137.62.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.53% to 16.940 in late trade, CTS Eventim AG (DE:) which lost 3.40% to settle at 58.000 and Bechtle AG (DE:) which was down 2.46% to 152.450 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 17.89% to 21.690, Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.04% to settle at 33.735 and Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) which gained 1.77% to close at 17.727.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.53% to 16.940 in late trade, Jenoptik AG (DE:) which lost 2.90% to settle at 24.080 and Bechtle AG (DE:) which was down 2.46% to 152.450 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 356 to 336 and 62 ended unchanged.

Shares in Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 1.77% or 0.308 to 17.727. Shares in Aixtron SE (DE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 17.89% or 3.292 to 21.690.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 2.15% to 18.19.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.02% or 0.35 to $1895.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July fell 1.04% or 0.73 to hit $69.23 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 1.04% or 0.75 to trade at $71.47 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.09% to 1.2167, while EUR/GBP fell 0.35% to 0.8592.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 90.130.