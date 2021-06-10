GameStop Falls On Elusive Guidance, Share Dilution Plan   By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – GameStop (NYSE:) stock dropped by more than 7% in Thursday’s premarket trading, hit by a lack of guidance from the company even as its first quarter numbers, disclosed a day earlier, provided some hope for the struggling retailer.

Fear of earnings dilution because of the company’s plans to issue 5 million shares from “time to time” added to the negative sentiment.

The earnings of the video games retailer have been keenly awaited the last few quarters given the craze for the stock among the retail investors.

The company said its second quarter sales trends, the only indicator it provided for the ongoing quarter, continue to reflect momentum, with May total sales increasing approximately 27% compared with last year.

It also reported an adjusted net loss for the quarter ended May 1 of $29.4 million or 45 cents per diluted share, compared with a $157.6-million loss or $2.44 per diluted share in the fiscal 2020 first quarter.

Net sales rose by more than a quarter from a year ago period to $1.27 billion, overcoming a nearly 12% reduction in the company’s global store base due to strategic reasons and continued store closures across Europe because of the pandemic.

The company has additionally appointed a new CEO and a CFO, both of whom are Amazon (NASDAQ:) veterans.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR