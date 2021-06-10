France’s Citroen charged with consumer fraud over dieselgate probe By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Citroen is seen on a new electric car AMI during a media presentation in Paris, France, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo
PARIS (Reuters) – Carmaker Stellantis said on Thursday that its French Citroen unit had been charged with consumer fraud by French prosecutors in a far-reaching diesel emissions probe.
The company said in a statement that Citroen would have to pay bail of 8 million euros and would have to provide a bank guarantee of 25 million euros for potential compensation for losses.
